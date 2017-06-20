CBSE Sets Up 2 Panels To Study Loopholes In Evaluation Process Amid complaints by students of evaluation faults in their class XII results, the CBSE today set up two committees to study the loopholes in the evaluation procedure.

Amid complaints by students of evaluation faults in their class XII results , the CBSE today set up two committees to study the loopholes in the evaluation procedure. "The board has taken a prompt decision to set up two committees comprising senior officers to look into the problems related to the evaluation processes being followed," a senior CBSE official said. While the first committee will "enquire in to the process of evaluation and post examination processes to identify and analyse discrepancies and suggest corrective measures to strengthen the process", the second committee will "study, analyse and suggest systemic improvements in the evaluation process to make the system robust"."The two committees will submit their report within two and three months respectively. On basis of the findings and suggestions of the committees, major changes may be introduced in the evaluation process," the official added.Amid complaints by students that they have suffered due to "faults" in evaluation process, the CBSE had yesterday admitted that "in spite of best efforts made by the experienced subject teachers, there may be possibility of human error in transferring marks to the title page of the answer scripts, summation of marks and manual posting of marks in the computer system".It had, however, said that it had received requests for verification of marks from only 2.47 per cent of the students.According to the CBSE, the percentage of students applying for verification of marks in 2014, 2015 and 2016 was 2.31, 2.09 and 2.53 respectively.