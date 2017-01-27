Collapse
CBSE Revises Class 10 and Class 12 Date Sheet 2017: Check Details Here

Education | Edited by | Updated: January 27, 2017 14:38 IST
CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Exams 2017: The board has revised some dates on Wednesday

New Delhi:  Central Board of Secondary Examination has published a revised date sheet of class 10 and class 12 exams on Wednesday. and the Class 10 board exams will be held from March 9 to April 10. The Class 12 exam will start on March 9 and end on April 29. 

According to the new time table, dates of Tamil (006), Gurung (132) and National Cadet Cops (076) in Class 10 and Theatre studies (078), Tangkhul (193), Physical Education (048), Sociology (039) and Food Service-II (736) in Class 12 have been changed.

Here is a snap from the changed dates in CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2017
 
cbse revised dates

There were complaints from students and parents regarding the closeness of dates of Biology exam and Joint Entrance Examination 2017, but the Central Board of Secondary Examination has kept the Biology exam dates unchanged. 

According to reports, a total of 1667573 students have registered for class 10 exam this year. 1491371 have applied to sit for the Class 10 Board exam last year. The Board, teachers and students now believe that the short delay in announcing the dates for exams will not create any problem in announcing the results on time as admission to Class 12 is dependent on the Class 10 results.

UP Board of secondary Examination has also published the date sheet of the exams recently.

Click here for more Education News

