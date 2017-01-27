CBSE Revises Class 10 and Class 12 Date Sheet 2017: Check Details Here

According to the new time table, dates of Tamil (006), Gurung (132) and National Cadet Cops (076) in Class 10 and Theatre studies (078), Tangkhul (193), Physical Education (048), Sociology (039) and Food Service-II (736) in Class 12 have been changed.
Here is a snap from the changed dates in CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2017
There were complaints from students and parents regarding the closeness of dates of Biology exam and Joint Entrance Examination 2017, but the Central Board of Secondary Examination has kept the Biology exam dates unchanged.
According to reports, a total of 1667573 students have registered for class 10 exam this year. 1491371 have applied to sit for the Class 10 Board exam last year. The Board, teachers and students now believe that the short delay in announcing the dates for exams will not create any problem in announcing the results on time as admission to Class 12 is dependent on the Class 10 results.
UP Board of secondary Examination has also published the date sheet of the exams recently.
