CBSE Results 2017 Declaration Date Not Finalised Yet, Official Update Awaited

New Delhi: CBSE results declaration date has been getting huge response! Since the day exams got over, students have been looking forward to check their performance. The Board had conducted examination for Class 10 and 12 students in the month of March- April. News of CBSE board exam result declaration date is getting huge response from students, teachers and parents. As of now no official announcement has been done by the Board on its web portal regarding the result. In addition to this, a Board official has confirmed to NDTV that result declaration dates have not been finalized yet.
Instead of going with the speculations, students are suggested to focus on other aspects that will help them for higher education.
Unlike previous year, Board will announce the result a bit late. However, students can expect it before first week of June. The admission procedure for higher education courses is expected to begin within mid June.
Therefore the ideal time in which students should focus on the result is towards the end of May and in the first week of June 2017.
In another news which says, "the early declaration of results has been directed by the Human Resources Development ministry which has asked all school boards across India to declare their respective class 12 results as early as possible to ensure easy calculation for IIT-JEE rankings"; it can be ascertained that results can be expected early.
A major concern among the students is regarding the 'no moderation policy' adopted by the Board this year. While requests have been made for taking the move to next academic year, discontentment was seen as well. However with the adoption of such policy there is a chance of dip in the cut off score in top notch colleges and Universities.
Eventually, students must wait for the official update. The Board will announce the result at its official website cbse.nic.in. However students can also go for result related updates at results.nic.in, results.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
