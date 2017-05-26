CBSE Result Fiasco: NEET And UGC NET Results Delayed

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) seems to be mired in controversies this year. The board is still under fire from parents and students about the delay in board exam results for class 12 and class 10 students. Class 12 students are particularly miffed as the delay has robbed them of the chance to apply at many undergraduate colleges in South Indian states in India. To add to the troubles of CBSE is the discontent among students who appeared in the NEET exam this year.
The NEET exam which is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses has been surrounded by several controversies. First there were reports of students being humiliated at the exam centre on the day of the exam. In addition to this, soon after the exam was over, there were reports of questions not being of the same difficulty level in different language question papers. Students who appeared for the exam in regional languages claimed that the questions in their question paper was tougher than those in English or Hindi question paper.
There were also reports of students being distributed question papers in English and Hindi when they had opted for another language in their application form. This forced the board to conduct re-examination at one exam centre in Warangal.
Responding to a petition, Supreme Court has declined request to re-conduct NEET exam, however, the stay on the NEET exam result by the Madras high Court is still in place.
NEET is not the last of worries for the board. The board is far behind in announcing result for UGC NET exam which was conducted in January this year. Ideally, the results are declared by April. The board was also expected to begin the application process for the July session for UGC NET exam but apart from an assurance from UGC that this year the exam will be conducted by CBSE and the forms would be out soon, there has been no further notice about UGC NET.
UGC NET exam is conducted for selection of candidates for JRF and determine eligibility for Assistant Professorship in Indian colleges and universities. It is estimated that about 7 lakh students had appeared for the UGC NET exam which was conducted in January 2017. The delay in result has refrained students from applying for various vacancies in colleges across the country and have also led to missed opportunities for students looking to enroll in PhD programs on the basis of their UGC NET score.
With so much to deal with, the focus for CBSE right now is declaring school board exam results as soon as possible. In each case, the uncertainty has caused discontent among the students community.
