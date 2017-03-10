CBSE Remodels Assessment Scheme Of Class 10 Board Exam For Vocational Subjects From Academic Year 2017-18

CBSE Remodels Assessment Scheme Of Class 10 Board Exam New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has remodeled assessment scheme of Class 10 Board examination for schools offering vocational subject as compulsory subject under National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) scheme . The new assessment scheme will come into effect from the academic year 2017-18. According to the circular forwarded by CBSE, the examination from academic year 2017-18 and onwards will be conducted according to the new model. Under the new scheme, students will have to study six subjects instead of the usual 5 subjects in class 10.



As per the new scheme students will have to study two language papers, science, social science, mathematics, and additional vocational subject. If a candidate fails to pass in any one of the three elective subjects, i.e. science, social science, mathematics, then it will be replaced by the vocational subject (offered as sixth additional subject). The board exam result will be computed accordingly. However, if a candidate desires to reappear for the failed subject they can appear in the compartment examination.



According to the circular, the maximum marks will be 100. Out of the total 100 marks, Board exam will be of 50 marks, and 50 marks are allocated to internal assessment/practical examination. A candidate will have to score 33% marks in both board exam, and practical exam respectively to pass the subject. This scheme of assessment has been introduced for 13 different subjects in vocational studies.



In another news, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to do away with seven Academic Electives and thirty four vocational subjects at Senior Secondary level because of low enrollment numbers.



