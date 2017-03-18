CBSE Releases Advisory Note For Board Examinees Of Delhi For 20 March Anticipating Jat Agitation

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an advisory note regarding the Board examination paper scheduled for 20 March 2017 (Monday) at Delhi. The ongoing board examinations conducted by Board will have its scheduled papers on the above mentioned date. Class 12 board examinees will have Mathematics, First Aid and Emergency Medical Care, Clinical Bio-chemistry and Microbiology-II, Microbiology (MLT), Health Centre Management, Opthalmic Techniques-II, Radiograhpy-II (Special Investigation Imaging Radiography) papers. Painting, Spanish and Russian papers are scheduled to be held for Class 10 board exam on 20 March 2017.



The Board has mentioned that, "It has come to the notice of the Board through reliable sources that Akhil Bhartiya Jat Aarakshan Samiti has appealed to the members of the Jat Community to gherao the Parliament House and PM's residence in New Delhi on 20th March, 2017 (Monday)."



In the official notification, the Board has urged parents and students to take necessary measures and reach the exam centres well ahead of time in order to avoid inconvenience in-anticipation to the agitation.



Read the official notification here:



