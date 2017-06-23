CBSE NEET Results 2017: Five Transgender Candidates Clear Medical Entrance Exam CBSE declared the NEET entrance exam results today and of the eight transgenders candidates who took the medical entrance this year, five have qualified.

CBSE declared the NEET entrance exam results today and of the eight transgenders candidates who took the medical entrance this year, five have qualified. A senior official told Press Trust of India that eight transgenders had applied for NEET and five of them have cleared it. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results today after Supreme Court paved the way for it on June 12.In last year's NEET - I and NEET - II, nine candidates from the transgender category had appeared for the exam and three of them had cleared it.Out of the 8 transgender candidates who have registered for the exam, all them attended the entrance exam which was conducted on May 7.In a landmark judgment on April 2014, the Supreme Court created the "third gender" status for transgenders. In their ruling, justices K.S. Radhakrishnan and A.K. Sikri granted legal recognition to transgenders or eunuchs as "third gender" and directed the centre government and states to treat them as socially and educationally backward classes for the purposes of reservation in admission to education and jobs Earlier, the transgenders were forced to write male or female against their gender option in application forms.Out of the 10,90,085 students appeared 6,11,539 have passed the medical entrance examination which was held on May 7.Of these, 2,66,221 were male aspirants while 3,45,313 were females.Navdeep Singh from Punjab ranked first in all India level with 697 marks and 99.999908 percentile, while Archit Gupta ranked second with 695 marks and 99.999725 percentile. Manish Mulchandani Male with 695 marks secured third rank, both second and third rank holders are from Madhya Pradesh.After the result declaration, now the All India and State Level counselling would begin.(With Inputs from PTI)Click here for more Education News