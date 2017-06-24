CBSE NEET Results 2017: Check All India Quota Online Counselling Schedule Here

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has constituted a Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for conducting Counselling for the admissions into this 15% all India quota seats.
The online process will be done on MCC official website, mcc.nic.in.
Online Counselling shall be conducted on the basis of NEET UG Result 2016 declared by the CBSE, New Delhi.
NEET Results 2017: All India Quota Online Counselling Schedule
Here is the detailed counselling schedule for all India quota seats:
Registration, Choice Filling (From 5th ) & Indicative Seat: July 3 to July 11 (Registration will be open up to 05:00 PM of 11th July 2017 only)
Choice filling and Locking: July 12(up to 05:00 PM of 12th July, 2017)
Process of Seat Allotment - Round 1: July 13 to July 14
Round 1 Result publication: July 15
Reporting at the Allotted Medical/Dental College against 1st Round:July 16 to July 22 (up to 05:00 PM of July 22)
Exercising of Choices and Locking(Round 2) & New Registration: August 1 to August 4 (Registration will be open up to 05:00 PM of August 4 only)
Process of Seat Allotment - Round 2: August 5 to August 7
Round 2 Result publication: August 8
Reporting at the Allotted Medical/Dental College against Round 2: August 9 to August 16 (up to 05:00 PM of August 17)
Transfer of vacant seats to State Quota: August 16 (After 05:00 PM)
MBBS/BDS first year session in these medical and dental colleges will be commenced from August 4.
