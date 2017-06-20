CBSE NEET Result 2017 To Be Declared Today: What's Next CBSE will declare the result for NEET 2017 exam today. The result will be available on the cbseresults.nic.in website. The counselling and eventual seat allotment process falls in the aegis of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Directorate General of Health Sciences and other competent authorities appointed by the state governments.

Share EMAIL PRINT CBSE NEET Result 2017 To Be Declared Today: What's Next New Delhi: CBSE will declare the result for NEET 2017 exam today. The result will be available on the cbseresults.nic.in website. While the students are excited and anxious about the results, what would be the next step after the result is announced? The first thing that all NEET aspirants need to know is that CBSE is responsible only for conducting NEET and declaring the result. The counselling and eventual seat allotment process falls in the aegis of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Directorate General of Health Sciences and other competent authorities appointed by the state governments.



The NEET Counselling will be done on two different quotas. One is the All India quota for which the counseling will be done for 15% of total seats. The other is State quota for which the counselling will be done for the remaining 85% seats.



The counseling for the All India Quota MBBS and BDS seats will be done by MCC. The State counselling will be done by the respective state boards or competent authority.

Important Points About NEET 2017 Counseling

1. CBSE will release All India Quota Rank with the result declaration. ALL India Quota Rank will be used for counseling and seat allotment for the 15% All India Quota seats.

2. In State Counseling process, apart from the government and government-aided institutes, private medical institutes would also participate.

3. The counseling information for state quota seats would be released separately by the state governments.

4. For All India seats, qualified candidates would have to register on MCC website and lock their choices accordingly.

5. AII India Quota Rank will not be applicable for state counselling and the respective exam authorities would inform about the state cut offs.



