CBSE NEET 2017: Tamil Nadu Medical And Dental Colleges Participating In All India Quota Counselling

Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu

Chengalpattu Medical College, Chengalpattu

Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore

Govt. Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai

Madras Medical College, Chennai

Madurai Medical College, Madurai

Stanley Medical College, Chennai

Thanjavur Medical College, Thanjavur

Govt. Medical College, Tirunelveli

Govt. Mohan Kumaramangalam M.C., Salem

K.A.P. Viswanatham G.M.C., Tiruchirapalli

Thoothukudi Medical College, Thoothukudi

Nyakumari Govt. D. Coll., Asaripallam

Govt. Vellore Medical College, Vellore

Theni Govt. Medical College, Theni

Govt. Dharamapuri D Coll, Dharmapuri

Gvmc, Villupuram

Gtmc, Thiruvarur

Govt. Sivgangai M. C., Sivagangai

Thiruvannamalai MC, Thiruvannamalai

ESI-PGIMSR, Chennai

Government Medical College, Omandurar

Govt. Medical College ESI and Hospital, Coimbatore

Rajah Mhiah Medical College, Annamalai University

Dental Colleges in Tamil Nadu

Tamilnadu Government Dental College & Hospital, Chennai

Rajah Muthiah Dental College and Hospital, Annamalai

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the result for NEET exam On June 23, 2017. NEET is conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS programs in government and private, medical and dental institutes in India. Apart from AIIMS and JIPMER, all other institutes consider NEET score for admission. There are mainly two types of seats which fall under NEET. All India Quota Seats and State Quota Seats. While the counselling for State Quote Seats is the responsibility of state government appointed authorities, counselling for All India Quota seats is conducted by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).15% of total medical and dental seats across the country fall under All India Quota seats. The registration for the All India Counselling will begin from July 3. Students who wish to study in one of the colleges in Tamil Nadu should know their options. In Tamil Nadu, there are 23 medical colleges and 2 dental colleges participating in All India Counselling.There are 23 MBBS colleges in Tamil Nadu which will participate in All India Counselling. The complete list is given below:The two dental colleges which will be participating in the All India Counselling are: