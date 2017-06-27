CBSE NEET 2017: Tamil Nadu Medical And Dental Colleges Participating In All India Quota Counselling

15% of total medical and dental seats across the country fall under All India Quota seats. The registration for the All India Counselling will begin from July 3. Students who wish to study in one of the colleges in Tamil Nadu should know their options. In Tamil Nadu, there are 23 medical colleges and 2 dental colleges participating in All India Counselling.
Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu
There are 23 MBBS colleges in Tamil Nadu which will participate in All India Counselling. The complete list is given below:
- Chengalpattu Medical College, Chengalpattu
- Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
- Govt. Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai
- Madras Medical College, Chennai
- Madurai Medical College, Madurai
- Stanley Medical College, Chennai
- Thanjavur Medical College, Thanjavur
- Govt. Medical College, Tirunelveli
- Govt. Mohan Kumaramangalam M.C., Salem
- K.A.P. Viswanatham G.M.C., Tiruchirapalli
- Thoothukudi Medical College, Thoothukudi
- Nyakumari Govt. D. Coll., Asaripallam
- Govt. Vellore Medical College, Vellore
- Theni Govt. Medical College, Theni
- Govt. Dharamapuri D Coll, Dharmapuri
- Gvmc, Villupuram
- Gtmc, Thiruvarur
- Govt. Sivgangai M. C., Sivagangai
- Thiruvannamalai MC, Thiruvannamalai
- ESI-PGIMSR, Chennai
- Government Medical College, Omandurar
- Govt. Medical College ESI and Hospital, Coimbatore
- Rajah Mhiah Medical College, Annamalai University
Dental Colleges in Tamil Nadu
The two dental colleges which will be participating in the All India Counselling are:
- Tamilnadu Government Dental College & Hospital, Chennai
- Rajah Muthiah Dental College and Hospital, Annamalai