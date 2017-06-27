News Flash
CBSE NEET 2017: Tamil Nadu Medical And Dental Colleges Participating In All India Quota Counselling

In Tamil Nadu, there are 23 medical colleges and 2 dental colleges participating in All India Counselling.

Written by | Updated: June 27, 2017 16:08 IST
23 medical and 2 dental colleges will participate in All India Quota Counselling based on NEET 2017

New Delhi:  Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the result for NEET exam On June 23, 2017. NEET is conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS programs in government and private, medical and dental institutes in India. Apart from AIIMS and JIPMER, all other institutes consider NEET score for admission. There are mainly two types of seats which fall under NEET. All India Quota Seats and State Quota Seats. While the counselling for State Quote Seats is the responsibility of state government appointed authorities, counselling for All India Quota seats is conducted by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

15% of total medical and dental seats across the country fall under All India Quota seats. The registration for the All India Counselling will begin from July 3. Students who wish to study in one of the colleges in Tamil Nadu should know their options. In Tamil Nadu, there are 23 medical colleges and 2 dental colleges participating in All India Counselling.
 

Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu


There are 23 MBBS colleges in Tamil Nadu which will participate in All India Counselling. The complete list is given below: 
  • Chengalpattu Medical College, Chengalpattu
  •  Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
  •  Govt. Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai
  •  Madras Medical College, Chennai
  •  Madurai Medical College, Madurai
  •  Stanley Medical College, Chennai
  •  Thanjavur Medical College, Thanjavur
  •  Govt. Medical College, Tirunelveli
  •  Govt. Mohan Kumaramangalam M.C., Salem
  •  K.A.P. Viswanatham G.M.C., Tiruchirapalli
  •  Thoothukudi Medical College, Thoothukudi
  •  Nyakumari Govt. D. Coll., Asaripallam
  •  Govt. Vellore Medical College, Vellore
  •  Theni Govt. Medical College, Theni
  •  Govt. Dharamapuri D Coll, Dharmapuri
  •  Gvmc, Villupuram
  •  Gtmc, Thiruvarur
  •  Govt. Sivgangai M. C., Sivagangai
  •  Thiruvannamalai MC, Thiruvannamalai
  •  ESI-PGIMSR, Chennai
  •  Government Medical College, Omandurar
  •  Govt. Medical College ESI and Hospital, Coimbatore
  •  Rajah Mhiah Medical College, Annamalai University
Dental Colleges in Tamil Nadu


The two dental colleges which will be participating in the All India Counselling are:
  • Tamilnadu Government Dental College & Hospital, Chennai    
  • Rajah Muthiah Dental College and Hospital, Annamalai 
