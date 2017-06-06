CBSE NEET 2017: Results Likely To Be Delayed, Exact Date Uncertain CBSE NEET 2017 results likely to be delayed.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE NEET 2017 Results Unlikely This Week New Delhi: Controversy shrouded CBSE NEET 2017 exam is ought to give students more sleepless nights. It seems students expecting NEET results, on 8 June, shall have to go through the same ordeal as the CBSE 10th, 12th result expectants. As per the schedule given by the Board, NEET 2017 results are supposed to be released on 8 June. However the current scenario, gives a hint of delay. The examination has been wrapped with layers of controversies, since the day the exam has been conducted: be it frisking protocol or the difficulty level of question papers in various languages, the exam has garnered the wrath of students nationwide.



As per the latest update, a fresh writ petition has been filed seeking to cancel the NEET which was held for admission to MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2017-18. The case is to be taken for hearing next week.



Madras High Court is hearing the batch of petitions filed by some students on 7 June after granting an interim stay on the result declaration scheduled for 8 June. Justice M V Muralidharan had directed officials of the Medical Council of India, the CBSE Director and the Union health department to file their counter affidavits on June 7.



No update has been given by the Board regarding the result date.



Close to 12 lakh students had taken the national level exam, which was held for medical and dental admissions.



Students can get result related updates, as and when they will be released, on the official web portal of the Board at cbseneet.nic.in.



