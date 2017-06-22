CBSE NEET 2017 Results Expected This Week, Know How To Check The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the NEET results this week.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the NEET results this week. Though the official results website of Government of India's goof up has created some confusion about the CBSE NEET 2017 results on Tuesday, an official later confirmed to NDTV that the results were not going to be released on that day. But going by the Supreme Court of India's direction, the board is expected to release National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) this week. NEET exam was held on May 7 and the board released the answer keys of the NEET examination after the court order.NDTV talked to a CBSE official regarding the results declaration dates, but we were told that the board has not fixed any dates yet.The Supreme Court on June 12 permitted the CBSE , the official exam organisor of the NEET to declare the results of medical entrance examination for the admission to the under graduate courses across the country.Staying a Madras High Court order restraining the CBSE from declaring the result of NEET 2017, the vacation bench of Justice Prafulla C. Pant and Justice Deepak Gupta on June 12 said that no High Court across the country would entertain any plea relating to the NEET 2017.According to IANS, staying May 24 order of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, Justice Pant passing the order said: "The High Court shouldn't have easily and liberally interfered with the schedule."The apex court order then paved the way for counselling and admission to 56,000 MBBS/BDS seats in the country.Taking the reports emerged after the Supreme Court verdict, the CBSE NEET results may be released anytime soon. The CBSE board has concluded the answer key display procedure last week.The students may follow these steps to check their results:Step 1: Go to cbseneet.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.inStep 2: Click on the NEET 2017 Result link given there.Step 3: In the new window, enter your roll number and date of birth correctly.Step 4: Submit and View your result.The updates about the results will be posted on results.nic.in.A total of 11,38,890 medical aspirants appeared for the exam including 1,522 Non-Resident Indians and 613 foreigners.Apart from English and Hindi, CBSE held NEET in 10 languages, including Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Oriya and Kannada.The NEET notification had mentioned earlier that the results would be released on June 8.