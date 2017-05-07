CBSE NEET 2017: Question Paper Analysis CBSE will release the official answer key of NEET 2017 exam anytime soon.

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Conducted NEET 2017 was today. NEET entrance exam is conducted for admission into state and national level medical, dental, AYUSH and veterinary colleges. NEET exam was first conducted in 2013 and then re-introduced in 2016 after several legal tussles. NEET was conducted in two phases in 2016. NEET 2017 results are expected on June 8.



NEET Test today commenced on 10:00 AM and the three hour test concluded on 01:00 PM.



Most of the students NDTV.com talked to, regarding the exam, said the NEET 2017 was 'overall OK', though some of them complained about the 'tough Physics' questions.



Fathima Nasreen from Kerala, who was attempting the exam for the first time, said the Biology and Chemistry questions seemed easy, since most of the questions were direct. She also said that, there were no questions from outside the syllabus and most of the questions were expected.



Fathima, who attended a crash course for the preparation said the exam was 'not that much tough'.



Private educational institutes are expected to release the NEET exam analysis and answer keys today and we will update to you the keys and cut-off details as it arrives.



Students have earlier complained about the interval between the board exams and NEET exam date.



The 3 hour NEET entrance test consisted of one paper containing 180 objective type questions (four options with single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology) to be answered on the specially designed machine-gradable sheet using Ball Point Pen provided by CBSE at examination centre.



The sealed Test-Booklets were given to every candidate, Fifteen minutes before the commencement of the test.



The Answer Sheets were found placed inside the sealed Test Booklet. The seal was allowed to broken/ opened by the candidate on the announcement by the invigilator. Side - 2 of each Answer Sheet had a pre-printed Test Booklet Code A, B, C and D etc. The candidates were required to check that the Test Booklet Code pre-printed on SIDE-2 of the Answer Sheet is the same as printed on the Test Booklet.



11,35,104 medical aspirants had registered for NEET-2017. To accommodate 11 lakh candidates in 103 cities, more than 2200 institutions were made the centres based on the credibility, reliability and infrastructure etc in these centres.



