CBSE NEET 2017: Know Who Needs To Carry Aadhaar Card Or Government ID For Entry

CBSE has published a notification regarding the entry to the NEET exam centre and the same has invited some confusion among the candidates about the entry procedure to the exam hall.

Education | Edited by | Updated: May 06, 2017 18:14 IST
New Delhi:  Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the NEET examination tomorrow for the admission to the medical and dental colleges across the country. 11.5 lakh candidates have registered for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2017, for 56,000 medical and dental seats across the country. Meanwhile, CBSE has published a notification regarding the entry to the examination centre and the same notification has created some confusion among the candidates about the entry procedure to the exam hall which involves Aadhaar Cards or Government ID Cards.
While, in some circles, this has been reported that all candidates need identification cards for the entry into the exam halls, but, that is not the case.

In the notification CBSE published yesterday, the board has said that, those candidates who uploaded the wrong photograph/signature are directed to carry original Aadhar Card or any Government photo identity alongwith them for establishing their identity.

CBSE's notification "CBSE/NEET(UG)-2017/NOTIFICATION/" by NEET Joint Secretary and OSD said this:
NEET 2017: This notification only mentions candidates who have uploaded wrong photo/signatures

"It has been informed by some candidates that they have filled in NEET online form with the help of Cyber Cafe. While uploading photograph and signature, cyber cafe person has uploaded the wrong photograph/signature. This has come to their notice when the candidates downloaded the admit card. Such candidates are directed to carry original Aadhar Card or any Government photo identity alongwith them for establishing their identity. 
This may be complied with strictly."

This means, all the candidates do not need to carry Aadhaar cards or Government ID cards to the exam halls.

Read a last minute NEET 2017 Exam checklist for students here.

Click here for more Education News
 

Trending

