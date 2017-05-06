CBSE NEET 2017: Know Who Needs To Carry Aadhaar Card Or Government ID For Entry

While, in some circles, this has been reported that all candidates need identification cards for the entry into the exam halls, but, that is not the case.
In the notification CBSE published yesterday, the board has said that, those candidates who uploaded the wrong photograph/signature are directed to carry original Aadhar Card or any Government photo identity alongwith them for establishing their identity.
CBSE's notification "CBSE/NEET(UG)-2017/NOTIFICATION/" by NEET Joint Secretary and OSD said this:
"It has been informed by some candidates that they have filled in NEET online form with the help of Cyber Cafe. While uploading photograph and signature, cyber cafe person has uploaded the wrong photograph/signature. This has come to their notice when the candidates downloaded the admit card. Such candidates are directed to carry original Aadhar Card or any Government photo identity alongwith them for establishing their identity.
This may be complied with strictly."
This means, all the candidates do not need to carry Aadhaar cards or Government ID cards to the exam halls.
