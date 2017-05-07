CBSE NEET 2017 Exam Over, Answer Key Awaited; Results On June 8 NEET 2017 exam results will be used for the admission in medical, dental, AYUSH and veterinary colleges across the country.

8 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE NEET 2017 Exam Over, Answer Key Awaited; Results On June 8 New Delhi: Centre Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organised the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) today in 104 cities across the country. Against 8,02,594 registered candidates last year in NEET-2016, with the increase of 41.42% in the number of candidates, 11,35,104 medical aspirants have registered for NEET-2017. To accommodate 11 lakh candidates in 104 cities, more than 2200 institutions were made the centres based on the credibility, reliability and infrastructure etc in these centres. The next step in the NEET 2017 process is the release of the answer key.



NEET 2017 exam results will be used for the admission in medical, dental, AYUSH and veterinary colleges across the country.



NEET 2017 Exam



The NEET entrance test consisted of one paper containing 180 objective type questions (four options with single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology) to be answered on the specially designed machine-gradable sheet using Ball Point Pen provided by CBSE at examination centre.



The sealed Test-Booklets were given to every candidate, Fifteen minutes before the commencement of the test.



The Answer Sheets were found placed inside the sealed Test Booklet. The seal was allowed to broken/ opened by the candidate on the announcement by the invigilator. Side - 2 of each Answer Sheet had a pre-printed Test Booklet Code A, B, C and D etc. The candidates were required to check that the Test Booklet Code pre-printed on SIDE-2 of the Answer Sheet is the same as printed on the Test Booklet.



NEET 2017: Answer Key



The CBSE will release the NEET 2017 Answer Key of the questions soon and it will be giving opportunity to the candidates to challenge in case of any ambiguity in the answer on the website cbseneet.nic.in.



The board has not specifically advertised any date for the release of the answer key, for exact date of display of answer key, candidates may remain in touch with website.



Once the Answer Keys are published, candidates will be given an opportunity to make online challenge against the Answer Key on payment of Rs.1000 per answer challenged. Rs.1000 per answer will be refunded to candidate if his/her challenge is accepted by the Board.



The board will also display the OMR sheets in the official website.



