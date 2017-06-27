CBSE NEET 2017: Karnataka Medical And Dental Colleges Participating In All India Quota Counselling

In the All India Quota Counselling, 18 medical colleges and 2 dental colleges from Karnataka will participate. A student's All India Rank and preference will be considered while allotting them seats. Students who wish to study in Karnataka should know which colleges are participating in All India Quota Counselling and fill their choices accordingly.
MBBS Colleges in Karnataka
The list of MBBS colleges participating in the counselling conducted by MCC is given below:
- Bangalore D. College,Bangalore
- Vijaynagar Institute Of Medical. Sc,Bellary
- Karnatak Inst. Of Medical Sc.,Hubli
- Mysore Medical& Research Inst. Myse
- Hassan Inst. Medical Sciences, Hassan
- Belgaum Inst. Of Medical Sci., Belgaum
- Mandya Inst. Of Medical Sci., Mandya
- Raichur Inst. Of Medical Sci., Raichur
- Shimoga Inst. Of Medical Sci., Shimoga
- Bidar Instite Of Medical Sci., Bidar
- Esi-MC&PGIMS&R, Banglore
- Esic MC, Gulbarga, Rnata
- Gulbarga Instite Of Medical Sciences, Gulbarga
- Koppal Instite Of Medical Sciences
- Gadag Instite Of Medical Sciences
- C. Institute Of Medical Sciences, Chamarajanagar
- Karwar Institute Of Medical Sciences, Karwar
- Kodagu Institute Of Medical Sciences, Kodagu
Dental Colleges in Karnataka
There are two dental colleges from Karnataka which will participate in All India Quota Counselling 2017:
- Government Dental College and Research Institute, Bangalore
- Government Dental College and Research Institute, Bellary
