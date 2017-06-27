CBSE NEET 2017: Karnataka Medical And Dental Colleges Participating In All India Quota Counselling In the All India Quota Counselling, 18 medical colleges and 2 dental colleges from Karnataka will participate. A student's All India Rank and preference will be considered while allotting them seats.

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the registration process for NEET All India Quota Seats Counselling on July 3. Students who have qualified for the All India Quota counselling should complete the registration process within the stipulated schedule so as to not miss out on the chance to grab a seat in one of the 182 colleges participating in the counselling process. Students must remember that the All India Quota Counselling is separate from the State Quota Counselling.



In the All India Quota Counselling, 18 medical colleges and 2 dental colleges from Karnataka will participate. A student's All India Rank and preference will be considered while allotting them seats. Students who wish to study in Karnataka should know which colleges are participating in All India Quota Counselling and fill their choices accordingly.

MBBS Colleges in Karnataka

The list of MBBS colleges participating in the counselling conducted by MCC is given below: Bangalore D. College,Bangalore

Vijaynagar Institute Of Medical. Sc,Bellary

Karnatak Inst. Of Medical Sc.,Hubli

Mysore Medical& Research Inst. Myse

Hassan Inst. Medical Sciences, Hassan

Belgaum Inst. Of Medical Sci., Belgaum

Mandya Inst. Of Medical Sci., Mandya

Raichur Inst. Of Medical Sci., Raichur

Shimoga Inst. Of Medical Sci., Shimoga

Bidar Instite Of Medical Sci., Bidar

Esi-MC&PGIMS&R, Banglore

Esic MC, Gulbarga, Rnata

Gulbarga Instite Of Medical Sciences, Gulbarga

Koppal Instite Of Medical Sciences

Gadag Instite Of Medical Sciences

C. Institute Of Medical Sciences, Chamarajanagar

Karwar Institute Of Medical Sciences, Karwar

Kodagu Institute Of Medical Sciences, Kodagu

Check: CBSE NEET 2017 All India Quota Counselling Schedule

Dental Colleges in Karnataka

There are two dental colleges from Karnataka which will participate in All India Quota Counselling 2017: Government Dental College and Research Institute, Bangalore

Government Dental College and Research Institute, Bellary

