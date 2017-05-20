CBSE NEET 2017: Answer Keys Can Be Expected Soon At Cbseneet.nic.in CBSE NEET 2017 answer keys likely to be released soon.

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE NEET 2017 answer keys likely to be released soon. New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on 7 May 2017. Amidst controversies over frisking protocols, the exam was held at 104 exam cities on the same day. Candidates have been waiting for the NEET answer keys. One of the major concerns is about the answer key and score. As per the official notification, the Board will announce the result on 8 June 2017. With only two weeks left for the Board to announce the NEET result 2017, the answer keys can be expected anytime soon.



What's next after release of CBSE NEET 2017 Answer Key?

The Board is likely to release the answer key and images of the OMR sheets along with the responses of the candidates. CBSE may ask for raising objections against the answer key. Candidates can challenge the answer keys or the recorded responses, as will be the norm of the Board. Each challenge will be raised with supported documents and a fee along with it.



CBSE NEET 2017 answer keys will be released online at the official website at cbseneet.nic.in. Taking previous instances into consideration, NEET website may be slow or down during that time. Candidates are suggested to keep patience and retry for it later.



Click here for more



Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on 7 May 2017. Amidst controversies over frisking protocols, the exam was held at 104 exam cities on the same day. Candidates have been waiting for the NEET answer keys. One of the major concerns is about the answer key and score. As per the official notification, the Board will announce the result on 8 June 2017. With only two weeks left for the Board to announce the NEET result 2017, the answer keys can be expected anytime soon.The Board is likely to release the answer key and images of the OMR sheets along with the responses of the candidates. CBSE may ask for raising objections against the answer key. Candidates can challenge the answer keys or the recorded responses, as will be the norm of the Board. Each challenge will be raised with supported documents and a fee along with it. Read here in detail CBSE NEET 2017 answer keys will be released online at the official website at cbseneet.nic.in. Taking previous instances into consideration, NEET website may be slow or down during that time. Candidates are suggested to keep patience and retry for it later.Click here for more Education News