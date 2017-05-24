CBSE Marks Moderation Policy: What It Means And How Does It Affect Board Results, College Admissions CBSE removed the Marks Moderation Policy this year in order to keep the percentage of students scoring more than 95 per cent marks in check. However, with most of the state boards retaining the grace marks policy at least for this year, it is likely that state board students would have an upper hand in under graduate admission this year.

28 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE Marks Moderation Policy: How Does It Affect Board Results New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all over the news for its marks moderation policy. The policy has created a flurry all over social media and among students who are anxiously awaiting their board exam result.



One of the prominent questions which is plaguing students is what is Marks Moderation Policy? Well, it's basically a provision of providing grace marks to students who are falling short of a few marks from passing the board exam. The moderation policy also makes provision for giving grace marks to students for extra difficult questions in the question paper or for any question with errors.



According to the provision, upon receiving enough complaints about difficulty level of questions in any subject, CBSE would form an expert panel which would then determine what grace marks to provide for such questions to each student. The policy had resulted in inflation of students who scored more than 95 per cent marks between 2008 to 2014.



The Delhi High Court, while hearing a plea, said that the



If CBSE does not follow the policy for preparing the results this year, the overall and individual percentage of marks scored by CBSE students will fall. This can put them at a disadvantage in comparison to state board students. Many State school education boards are already under fire for spiking marks/grades and if CBSE decides to implement the discontinuation of marks moderation policy it will result in unfair advantage to state board students.



Now, that there is an ambiguity around whether CBSE will continue with Marks Moderation policy this year, there is expected to be a delay in class 12 board results which were earlier expected by May 25, 2017. CBSE is due to consult MHRD over the court order and according to PTI reports this may not delay board exam results too much as an official told PTI that marks moderation is something which does not take much time.



Click here for more



Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all over the news for its marks moderation policy. The policy has created a flurry all over social media and among students who are anxiously awaiting their board exam result. CBSE removed the Marks Moderation Policy this year in order to keep the percentage of students scoring more than 95 per cent marks in check. However, with most of the state boards retaining the grace marks policy at least for this year, it is likely that state board students would have an upper hand in under graduate admission this year.One of the prominent questions which is plaguing students is what is Marks Moderation Policy? Well, it's basically a provision of providing grace marks to students who are falling short of a few marks from passing the board exam. The moderation policy also makes provision for giving grace marks to students for extra difficult questions in the question paper or for any question with errors.According to the provision, upon receiving enough complaints about difficulty level of questions in any subject, CBSE would form an expert panel which would then determine what grace marks to provide for such questions to each student. The policy had resulted in inflation of students who scored more than 95 per cent marks between 2008 to 2014.The Delhi High Court, while hearing a plea, said that the doing away of the marks moderation policy this year was unfair to students who had filled the examination form when the policy was still in place.If CBSE does not follow the policy for preparing the results this year, the overall and individual percentage of marks scored by CBSE students will fall. This can put them at a disadvantage in comparison to state board students. Many State school education boards are already under fire for spiking marks/grades and if CBSE decides to implement the discontinuation of marks moderation policy it will result in unfair advantage to state board students.Now, that there is an ambiguity around whether CBSE will continue with Marks Moderation policy this year, there is expected to be a delay in class 12 board results which were earlier expected by May 25, 2017. CBSE is due to consult MHRD over the court order and according to PTI reports this may not delay board exam results too much as an official told PTI that marks moderation is something which does not take much time.Click here for more Education News