CBSE Iooking Into Bengal's Grievance Over NEET: Official

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is looking into West Bengal government's complaint with the board over the discrepancy in the Bengali question paper for NEET, an official said on Tuesday. "The CBSE is looking into it," Education and Literacy Secretary Anil Swarup said here, declining to comment further saying it was not his domain.



Earlier this month, the state government said it would write to CBSE to lodge a "strong protest" over the alleged "tough" questions in Bengali in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in government and private medical colleges in the country.



Aspirants who had appeared for the test in Bengali on May 7 had alleged that the level of difficulty in the vernacular question paper was much higher than the questions framed in the English version.



NEET was conducted in 10 languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada and Odiya.



Asked about the state government making Bengali compulsory in schools in the state, Swarup reiterated that the decision is the state's prerogative.



"We do not have any say in it," he said.



