CBSE Guidelines For Internet: Surveillance, Pre-Selected Websites, Firewalls, No Gadgets Without Permission

1 Share EMAIL PRINT 'No Gadgets In Schools Without Permission', Says CBSE Guidelines For Internet Usage New Delhi: In circular which has been sent to all heads of institutions affiliated to CBSE, the board asked the schools to promote a safe and secure educational environment for effective teaching and learning and to discourage students from actions detrimental to themselves, their peers and the value system. The Central Board of Secondary School Education (CBSE) circular, -Guidelines for Safe and Effective Use of Internet and Digital Technologies in Schools and School Buses - said increasing proliferation and sophistication of various electronic devices makes it all the more obligatory for schools to control and monitor their use by students.



The CBSE circular also informed that carrying electronic communication devices including those that can store/record/play audio-visual content; transmit or receive images; or provide unfiltered connection to the Internet such as iPads, DVD/CD players, game consoles, handheld PC, smart phones, laptops, tablet or any other gadget with similar capabilities of data storage/transmission is not permitted in school and school bus without prior permission and verification of school authorities.



It also said the principal of the school and transport in-charge should check the mobile phone available with the attendant of the bus.



Schools are, advised to take measures to pre-empt any inappropriate and illegal activity through IT enabled devices in schools, which include, installing effective firewalls, configuring end user computer devices with parental control filters / Antivirus of appropriate standard, deploying Digital Surveillance system, allowing children to access only pre-selected websites appropriate to their age group, sensitising the parents about Internet safety norms and taking strict disciplinary action against those who attempt to bypass filtering or to access inappropriate or illegal material.



It also asked the school authorities to use only the licensed version of softwares along with to draft a school policy on the safe use of electronic devices and implement it.



The CBSE circular also asked to block various types of unsolicited contents available on internet.



The circular reiterated that unmonitored use of any electronic communication device is strictly prohibited in school and school bus and any reported violation in this regard would attract disciplinary action from CBSE.



