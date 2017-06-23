CBSE Extends Class 10, 12 Marks Verification, Rechecking Dates CBSE has extended the dates of verification and obtaining photocopy of the evaluated answer books for the candidates who have appeared under secondary school and for the candidates who have appeared under Senior School Certificate Examinations, 2017.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE Extends Marks Verification, Rechecking Dates Till June 27 New Delhi: CBSE has extended the dates of verification and obtaining photocopy of the evaluated answer books for the candidates who have appeared under secondary school and for the candidates who have appeared under Senior School Certificate Examinations, 2017. Now Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the dates till June 6.



The extension of dates comes after students and other stake holders complained about the anomalies in the CBSE 's verification process recently.



In response to that, CBSE had said, "inspite of best efforts made by the experienced subject teachers, there may be possibility of human error in transferring marks to the title page of the answer scripts, summation of marks and manually posting of marks in the computer system".



On June 21, a bench of justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and A K Chawla asked the CBSE to explain such "apparent errors" in evaluation, saying if it happens with only one student, then too that person's career would be put at stake.



The remark by the court came in response to the claim of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), represented by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, that the number of errors in evaluation were minuscule, which is why re-evaluation was done away with.



"In order to avoid inconvenience to the students, this is for the information of all the stakeholders that dates for applying for Verification and Obtaining Photocopy of the Evaluated Answer Books(s) have been extended for Class-X Scheme -2 (i.e. Board based) and Class-XII Examinations-2017," said a statement from CBSE.



The details of extension of dates will be as under: Last date of online submission of requests of rechecking/verification of grades/marks for Class X and Class XII has been extended till 27.6.2017.

Last date for online submission of requests for photocopy of Answer Book Class X (Board Based) and Class XII has been extended till 30.6.2017.

According to CBSE, the modalities for the verification and other processes will remain the same as per the Circular board issued on May 29 for Class-XII and Circular issued June 5 for Class-X Scheme 2 (Board based).



