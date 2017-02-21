CBSE Exam 2017: Board Allows Eatables For Students Suffering From Type 1 Diabetes

EMAIL PRINT CBSE Exam 2017: Board Allows Eatables For Students Suffering From Type 1 Diabetes New Delhi: Keeping the issue of children who are suffering from the Type 1 Diabetes in sight, Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) in a latest circular allowed eatables while they attend board examinations. In a notice which is posted in the board official website, namely , "Carrying of eatables to the examination centre by type diabetic candidates", CBSE has listed five types of food items which are permitted to carry with the examinees while coming to the examination centre.



International Diabetes Federation statistics says that In 2015 India had around 65.1 million people affected with diabetes, compared to 50.8 million in 2010. Type 1 diabetes occurs at a younger age, especially in early teens, and it is described as complete absence of insulin production. These cases make for 5 to 10 % of diabetes mellitus in India.



"Among all the diabetic population of our country, there are sizeable number of children who are suffering with Type 1 Diabetes who need insulin injections at regular intervals to manage their blood glucose level, these children need frequent meals to avoid hypoglycemia which may otherwise affect their health/performance", said the release from CBSE.



Considering above in view, the notice added that, "the Board has decided that the students suffering from Type 1 Diabetes and are appearing for the Board's Class X and XII examinations are permitted to carry any of the following eatables with them while coming to the examination centre:



Sugar tablets/Chocolate/Candy

Fruits like Banana/Apple/Orange

Snack items like Sandwich

Small bottle of water (500 ml.)"



However, board also asked the students to observe these modalities:



a) These children shall have to submit a certificate from diabetic Specialist alongwith full diabetic history, nature of their diabetes and the need for snacks during the examination which shall be forwarded by the Principal of the school where the student is studying.



b) The food items shall be kept with the Invigilators at the examination centre concerned, who, on their need, shall hand over the eatables to these candidates.



CBSE Class 10 board exams will be held from March 9 to April 10. The Class 12 exam will start on March 9 and end on April 29.



