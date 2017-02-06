CBSE Counselling For Exam-Related Stress To Start From February 9

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education will provide psychological counselling to students and their parents from February 9 to help them cope with the examination-related stress. The 20th edition of the psychological counselling service, focusing on resolving issues related to exam stress, will end on April 29. "This year, 90 principals, trained counsellors from CBSE- affiliated government and private schools, a few psychologists and special educators will participate in tele-counselling and address exam-related psychological problems of students," a CBSE statement said.



"While 68 of them are available in India, 22 are in Nepal, Japan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar, Jeddah), Sultanate of Oman, UAE (Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al-Khaimah), Kuwait, Singapore and Qatar," it said.



Students can dial toll-free number 1800118004 from anywhere in the country. It will provide centralized access to CBSE helpline which will be operational from 8 AM to 10 PM.



While the general queries will be answered by the operators, students will be connected to principals or counsellors in case of exam-related anxiety or stress.



For the eighth year, CBSE has made arrangements to provide counselling to differently abled students. Four special educators are participating to take care of issues of differently abled students.



The students can also write to the CBSE at counselling.cecbse@gmail.com.



"Easy to follow advises to cope with exam-related anxiety will also be given at the CBSE website www.cbse.nic.in through micro link helpline," it added.



