CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2017 Released; Check At Cbseresults.nic.in

Share EMAIL PRINT CBSE Compartment Result 2017 For Class 10 Released At Cbseresults.nic.in New Delhi: CBSE board has declared the compartment result for Class 10th students today. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 compartment exam 2017 results on the official websites of the board, cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the CBSE 10th class compartment exam which were held on July 17 to July 24 this year may check their result now from the websites after logging on with their examination roll numbers.



The result for CBSE class 10 board exam was declared on June 3 after much delay. For class 10 results, the board follows the grading system of evaluation. Letter grades on a nine-point scale is used for subjects of external examinations. However, in case of subjects of internal examination the assessment is made on a five point scale I.e. A,B,C,D & E.



How to check CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2017?



Step One: Go to the official website of CBSE or to the results website of CBSE (cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in)



Step Two: Click on the results tab on the CBSE website or on the CBSE Class 10 Senior School Certificate (Compartment) Examination, 2017 results link on the cbseresults.nic.in



Step Three: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and school number.



Step Four: Click on submit and view your result.



