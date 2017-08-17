CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2017 Released; Check At Cbseresults.nic.in

The result for CBSE class 10 board exam was declared on June 3 after much delay. For class 10 results, the board follows the grading system of evaluation. Letter grades on a nine-point scale is used for subjects of external examinations. However, in case of subjects of internal examination the assessment is made on a five point scale I.e. A,B,C,D & E.
How to check CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2017?
Step One: Go to the official website of CBSE or to the results website of CBSE (cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in)
Step Two: Click on the results tab on the CBSE website or on the CBSE Class 10 Senior School Certificate (Compartment) Examination, 2017 results link on the cbseresults.nic.in
Step Three: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and school number.
Step Four: Click on submit and view your result.
Click here for more Education News