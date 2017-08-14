CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2017 Likely To Be Released Before August 20 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the compartment result for class 12 students on August 9 and is likely to release the compartmental exam result for class 10 board students this week.

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the compartment result for class 12 students on August 9 and is likely to release the compartmental exam result for class 10 board students this week. Though the board has not given a confirmed date for result declaration but as per the date sheet released for the compartment exam, the result is scheduled to be declared any time in the third week of August. The result when declared will be available on the official CBSE result portal.



The compartmental exam for class 10 students were held from July 17 to July 24, 2017. In addition to the theory exams, practical exams were also conducted for the students three days after the theory exam. The centre for theory and practical exam were the same. For the compartmental practical exam, no external examiner was assigned and concerned schools had to arrange for the successful conduct of the exam.



The result for CBSE class 10 board exam was declared on June 3 after much delay. For class 10 results, the board follows the grading system of evaluation. Letter grades on a nine-point scale is used for subjects of external examinations. However, in case of subjects of internal examination the assessment is made on a five point scale I.e. A,B,C,D & E.



The compartment result for all major state boards have either been declared or will be declared by the end of this month. Compartment exam is conducted for students who failed to secure the pass marks in one or more subjects. In CBSE class 10 board exam, compartment exam was conducted for students who secured an E grade in any of the subjects.



