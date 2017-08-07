CBSE Compartment Result 2017: 12th Class Results Expected This Week @ Cbse.nic.in, Cbseresults.nic.in Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Class 12 Senior School Certificate (Compartment) Examination,2017 results this week.

New Delhi: Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Class 12 Senior School Certificate (Compartment) Examination,2017 results this week. According to the CBSE board, it has notified that the CBSE Class 12 compartment exam results will be declared on the second week on August. CBSE had conducted the Class 12 compartment exams on Monday, July 17, 2017 for all subjects at 10.30 a.m. CBSE is expected to release results of Class 12 compartment exam results on the official websites of the board, cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.



"The result of the examination is likely to be declared in the second week of August, 2017.This is only a Probable date for declaration of result. No enquiries about the actual date of declaration of result will be attended to," said the date sheet for Class 12 compartment exam.



In addition to CBSE Class 12 theory compartment examinations, practical examinations were also conducted in respect of those candidates who have failed in practical in a subject involving practical. Students appeared for the compartment examination in a subject involving practical work were required to appear in theory only in case they have passed in practical. The practical examinations were held at the centre of theory examination within three days after the theory examination is over.



"The board has taken a prompt decision to set up two committees comprising senior officers to look into the problems related to the evaluation processes being followed," a senior CBSE official told PTI Then.

