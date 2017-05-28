CBSE Class 12 Results: Kerala's Trivandrum, Chennai, Delhi Top Regions, Girls Fare 9.5% Better Than Boys The Class 12 board results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were announced on Sunday, 28th May, an examination taken by students of 10,673 schools

The Class 12 board results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were announced on Sunday, 28th May, an examination taken by students of 10,673 schools. A pass percentage of 82.02% was registered, showing a 1.03% dip compared to last year's 83.05%.Raksha Gopal, a student from Noida's Amity topped the board results with 99.6%, with Bhoomi Sawant from Chandigarh's DAV coming in second. Topping the list of differently abled exam-takers was Ajay R Raj from Trivendrum's St. Thomas Central School with 98%, followed by Lakshi PV of Kerala's Palghat Lions School.Trivandrum, Chennai and Delhi topped the charts region-wise, with pass percentages of 95.62%, 92.60% and 88.37% recorded respectively. Breaking down the results gender-wise, girls fared 9.5% better than boys with a pass percentage of 87.5% compared to 78%. Last year also saw a similar trend, where girls fared nearly 10% better than boys.Last year, out of a total of 10,65,179 students registered to take the examination, 9,92,656 finally appeared. This year, both numbers saw an uptick with 10,76,761 students registered, of which 10,20,762 appeared for the examinations.The Board has declared a strict 'no re-evaluation' policy, stating it will not entertain any such requests. Provisions for post-result counselling have been made, where students can seek virtual counselling from 65 volunteer principals, trained counsellors, and special educators from CBSE-affiliated government and private schools. A centralised toll free number has been set up for general queries or counselling (1800 11 8004).