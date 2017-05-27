CBSE Class 12 Results To Be Declared Soon: 5 Things Students Should Know CBSE class 12 results will be declared soon at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.nic.in.

CBSE Board will declare the class 12 results anytime soon. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 results will be declared in the official results websites of the board. The CBSE Class 12 exams were conducted from March 9 to April 29 this year. The CBSE board will announce the results of all its 10 regions simultaneously. A total of 10,98,891 candidates from 10,678 schools registered for CBSE class 12 exams this year, which is a 2.82 per cent point increase from that of 2016.Delhi region has the highest number of candidates (2,58,321), followed by Panchkula with 1,84,557 and Ajmer with 1,31,449 candidates.A total of 2,497 candidates under the disabilities category also registered for this year's exam.According to CBSE , the Senior School Certificate Examination (Class 12) 2017 results for all the CBSE regions will be declared on May 28 (Sunday) in the forenoon, but, it is possible that the board may also release the results early in morning also.Like previous years, CBSE is hosting its Class 12 results on internet with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC).The board results will be released in these three websites online: results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.The board will follow the five-point moderation policy as directed by the Delhi High Court. The CBSE board along with other state boards had earlier decided to not to follow the marks moderation policy this year. Moderation policy refers to a practice in which students are given extra marks in subjects regarded unusually difficult, or when there have been differences in the sets of question papers.Once the CBSE Class 12 results are declared, the students will be given chance for Re-evaluation/Rechecking. To apply for the re-evaluation or rechecking, the students should follow the rules set down by the board."The process of verification will be displayed on CBSE's website shortly", said a press release from the board.Universities across the country have started the admission process. Most of the universities across India have started the admission registration through online and you may start registering yourselves using your CBSE Class 12 results.JEE main results are already out and the NEET results are expected next month though it is entangled in the legal issues.State boards like Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Haryana have declared the Class 12 or Intermediate results so far. Meanwhile Gujarat board and Odisha board have declared the class 12 science stream results.Click here fore more Education News