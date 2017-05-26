CBSE Class 12 Results To Be Declared On Sunday, May 28 The CBSE Class 12 results will be declared on May 28. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results date for class 12 results in its official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

326 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE Class 12 Results To Be Declared On May 28 New Delhi: The CBSE Class 12 results will be declared on Sunday, May 28. According to Press Trust of India, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the class 12 results on May 28. Declaration of the date of CBSE class 12 results has come as a relief to more than 11 lakh students who had appeared for the examination this year. The CBSE board conducted the class 12 examinations on March and April months this year. The results are being declared one week late than last year, the board declared CBSE Class 12 results on May 21 in 2016.



The board has decided to release the class 12 results on May 28 after the board was advised by legal experts to



The CBSE class 12 results were expected to come out by May 25 and it was delayed after the Delhi HC asked the board to continue the in-practice marks moderation policy.



The results will be released in the board website, cbse.nic.in. The results will also be updated in the CBSE results website, cbseresults.nic.in.



CBSE Class 12 Results: A Time line of events



March 9, 2017: The board examinations for class 10 and 12 students of CBSE began on March 9.



April 2017: In a meeting held on April last week, attended by Central Board of Secondary Education, State Education Boards and School Education Secretary Anil Swarup, it was decided the boards across the country would not use the 'Marks Moderation' policy in deciding the marks of board students.



May 22, 2017: While hearing a PIL by a parent and an advocate challenging the Board's decision to withdraw the moderation policy, the Delhi High Court termed the CBSE's decision to scrap its 'moderation policy' as "unfair and irresponsible".



May 23, 2017: "The evaluation for the class 10 and 12 board tests this year shall be done as per the grace marks policy that was in vogue when the students submitted the examination forms", the court said in the next day of hearing.



May 24, 2017: Reports emerge that



May 25: Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar



May 26, 2017: Officials confirms to NDTV that the government will not approach the Supreme Court against a high court verdict.



May 26, 2017: CBSE declares the date of results release.



Sources have NDTV earlier today that the CBSE board



