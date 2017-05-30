CBSE Class 12 Results 2017: Odisha Chief Minister Asks Prakash Javedkar To Check Discrepancies In State Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday sought the urgent personal intervention of Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar to address the discrepancies in CBSE class 12 results of the state's students.

"The students and parents are shocked at the manner in which results have been published. Initially, the results of thousands of students of Bhubaneswar Zone were shown as withheld in the CBSE website. This caused avoidable anxiety to many students and their parents," said Mr. Patnaik.



He said the suffering of young students did not end there as a lot of discrepancies have reportedly been noticed in the subject-wise results of many students.



"It is noticed that some bright students have got very low or even single digit marks in certain subjects, whereas they have secured very high marks in other subjects. There are apparent deficiencies in the subject-wise mark sheets," he added.



It is also apprehended that the moderation scheme has not been applied uniformly for the students of Bhubaneswar Zone, said the Chief Minister.



"Unless immediate action is taken for proper re-evaluation of the answer sheets of the affected students, these students would be deprived from getting admission in the colleges across the country," he said.



