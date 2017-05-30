CBSE Class 12 Results 2017: In Trend Shift, Delhi Boys Outshine Girls In a major shift from the trend over decades, boys in the national capital have outperformed girls by a margin of nearly six per cent in this year's class 12 CBSE results.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE Class 12 Results 2017: In Trend Shift, Delhi Boys Outshine Girls New Delhi: In a major shift from the trend over decades, boys in the national capital have outperformed girls by a margin of nearly six per cent in this year's class 12



The results for the Class 12 examination were declared by CBSE on May 29 after it decided to not cause any further delay due to the High Court's intervention in scrapping of the moderation policy of awarding grace marks.



This year, Delhi's performance improved by over one per cent as the national capital recorded a pass percentage of 88.37 per cent while it was 87.01 per cent last year.



' pass percentage stood at 88.27 per cent, while private schools recorded 79.27 pass percentage, CBSE officials said.



The national capital secured the third rank in region-wise result with Trivandrum and Chennai topping the tally.



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia congratulated the students on their performance.



Click here for more





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



In a major shift from the trend over decades, boys in the national capital have outperformed girls by a margin of nearly six per cent in this year's class 12 CBSE results . While the pass percentage of boys has improved from last year's 82.5 per cent to 91.03 per cent, the percentage of girls passing in the examination has dropped from 91.71 to 85.67 per cent. However, girls have continued with the trend nationally even as CBSE registered a dip of over one per cent in the all-India pass percentage as against last year's figure.The results for the Class 12 examination were declared by CBSE on May 29 after it decided to not cause any further delay due to the High Court's intervention in scrapping of the moderation policy of awarding grace marks.This year, Delhi's performance improved by over one per cent as the national capital recorded a pass percentage of 88.37 per cent while it was 87.01 per cent last year. Delhi government schools ' pass percentage stood at 88.27 per cent, while private schools recorded 79.27 pass percentage, CBSE officials said.The national capital secured the third rank in region-wise result with Trivandrum and Chennai topping the tally.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia congratulated the students on their performance.Click here for more Education News