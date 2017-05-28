CBSE Class 12 Results 2017: Delhi's Pass Percentage Up, Government Schools Perform Better

Delhi's pass percentage improved by over one per cent in Class 12 CBSE examinations, results for which were announced today, even as government schools outperformed the private ones. Class 12 Delhi region pass percentage is 88.37 per cent as compared to 87.01 per cent last year.Delhi government schools' pass percentage is 88.27 per cent, while it is 79.27 per cent of the private schools, according to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials.The national capital secured the third rank in region- wise result with Trivandrum and Chennai topping the tally.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to congratulate the students on their performance."Best of wishes to all students who got their CBSE 12th results today. Can't wait to interact with you, the next batch in Delhi's colleges! Last year Delhi govt schools had 2 per cent better result than private schools, this year it is 9 per cent better!," Mr. Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, said in a series of tweets.Shagun Goel of DPS RK Puram emerged as the Delhi topper with 98.8 per cent marks.Click here for more Education News