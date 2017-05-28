CBSE Class 12 Results 2017 Counselling, Re-Evaluation, What's Next: 5 Important Things Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 12 senior secondary 2017 examinations results today.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 12 senior secondary 2017 examinations results today. Earlier, as the state assembly elections were held in Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, CBSE annual examinations were postponed by one week. The board was able to declare class 12 results of all Ten Regions on the same day. According to the board, several IT initiatives have aided in faster class 12 result processing. The board has opened the facility for post results counselling and it has said that there won't be any facility for re-valuation of the results.The CBSE Class 12 board examination was taken by more than 10 lakh students of 10,673 schools. A pass percentage of 82.02% was registered this year, showing a 1.03% dip compared to last year's 83.05%. Raksha Gopal , a student from Noida's Amity topped the board results with 99.6%, with Bhoomi Sawant from Chandigarh's DAV coming in second. Topping the list of differently abled exam-takers was Ajay R Raj from Trivendrum's St. Thomas Central School with 98%, followed by Lakshi PV of Kerala's Palghat Lions School.The board has said that the post result CBSE Counselling will begin from 28thMay and will continue till 11thJune, 2017 daily from 8 am to 10 pm. In the 2nd phase 65 Volunteers Principals, trained counsellors, Special Educators from CBSE affiliated government and private schools and few Psychologists will be available for Tele-Counselling.Out of these 47 are from India including 2 Special Educators and 18 from outside India including Nepal, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar, Jeddah), Sultanate of Oman, UAE (Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al-Khaimah), Kuwait, Singapore and Qatar.CBSE has in a latest notification said that no request for re-evaluation will be entertained by the Board. But the board assured that the process of verification of marks and providing photocopy of Answer books will continue.With, a central academic repository for storage access and update academic records of students, employers and educational institutions can verify students academic records online.With newly launchedCBSE has become the first board to partner with the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate online attestation /apostille of mark sheets, pass certificates of students from affiliated schools applying abroad for higher education or jobs.With CBSE's- students can get digital marksheet, pass certificate and migration certificate of CBSE through DigiLocker.Universities across the country have started the admission process. Most of the universities across India have started the admission registration through online and you may start registering yourselves using your CBSE Class 12 results JEE main results are already out and the NEET results are expected next month though it is entangled in the legal issues.According to board, the CBSE has applied the moderation policy based on these objectives:To compensate the candidates for the difficulties experienced in solving the question in a specified time due to misinterpretation/ambiguity of questions and errors.To compensate the vagaries and to bring uniformity in the evaluation processTo bring parity on account of element of subjectivity involved in the evaluation process.To level up the mean achievements in the set-wise performance of the candidates attributable to the difference in the difficulty level of different set of question papers in the multiple sets schemeTo maintain near parity of pass percentage of the candidates in the current year vis-a-vis preceding years, subject-wise and overall.Click here for more Education News