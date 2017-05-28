CBSE Class 12 Results 2017: 3 From Chandigarh Break Into Toppers' List, Make City Proud Three students, two of them girls, from Chandigarh have made the city proud as they catapulted themselves among the toppers in the CBSE class 12 examinations through their "consistent hard work, dedication, commitment"- and by keeping themselves "off the social media".

Chandigarh: Three students, two of them girls, from Chandigarh have made the city proud as they catapulted themselves among the toppers in the CBSE class 12 examinations through their "consistent hard work, dedication, commitment"- and by keeping themselves "off the social media". Bhumi Sawant, a science student from Chandigarh, secured the second rank in the country with 99.4 per cent marks while the city's Aditya Jain and Mannat Luthra, commerce students, emerged joint third toppers getting 99.2 per cent each. Noida-based girl



All three city students study in private schools. Aditya and Mannat are from the same school.



Their parents said they had advised their children to stop using the social media few months before the exams so that they could concentrate better on their studies.



While Bhumi plans to pursue B.Tech in computer science, Aditya and Mannat want to join the civil services.



"It feels great that I have secured 99.4 per cent marks and placed at the second spot countrywide. I want to give entire credit to my parents, they supported me a lot," Bhumi told reporters in Sirsa, her maternal grandparents' home.



Asked about her daily study schedule, she said, "I was flexible with my routine. After the school, I used to attend coaching classes in the evening. I used to study for 4-5 hours daily and revise my lessons."



She said she never put herself under any kind of pressure "but remained focused on what I had to do." "Consistent study is important," she said.



"I never thought too much about the results. I knew I had put in hard work and was confident of doing well. My hard work has paid off," she said.



She said her parents broke into "tears of joy" and sweets were distributed among the family members and friends after the results.



"I have been flooded with congratulatory messages. My teachers are also extremely happy. It is a proud moment for me...I want to pursue B.Tech computer science," she said.



Bhumi's parents said they were extremely happy because their daughter has made entire Haryana proud.



"Girls have proved they can outperform boys. I am proud of Bhumi. She has made entire Haryana and her country proud," said her father.



Aditya Jain, who lives in Panchkula, near here, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is his role model.



"Shri Modi rose to this position from a humble background proving that anything is possible with hard work, grit and determination," he said.



He said he wants to join the civil services and serve my country.



Asked if he was expecting to be among the toppers, he said, "My board exams were great and I was expecting very good results but never expected to be among the toppers. Topping the examination is something you don't have in your hand, this is all about luck. I had put in the hard work and my luck was with me."



He said that rather than counting the number of hours, putting in quality time in studies is important.



"Dedication and commitment towards studies from the very beginning is important. You have to study hard and not leave it for the last 2-3 months before the exams."



He said having a time-table and giving equal weightage to every subject are very important.



"I believe in one thing-- all work and no play makes jack a dull boy. My hobby is playing football without which my day was not complete," he said.



His father said when the examinations were approaching, he used to tell his son not to go out to play because of the fear that he might pick up an injury before the exams.



"I also advised him to avoid using WhatsApp and the social media so as to keep his focus and concentration on studies. He paid heed," he said.



Aditya's grandmother was also proud of her grandson's feat. "I used to tell him 'you will top the exams'. He had my blessings," she said.



Mannat Luthra said she never thought she would be among the toppers.



"But I always felt good to top school examinations. Honestly speaking, I never liked anyone scoring better than me...I will say consistent hard work has paid off for me," Mannat said.



Mannat's mother said her daughter always topped in her class right from nursery class.



"I am really happy with her achievement," her father said.



He also said, "A year before, I advised her to refrain from using WhatsApp and social media. That, together with hard work she has put in has helped".



