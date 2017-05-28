CBSE Class 12 Result: Twitter Reacts In Anticipation

I m so worried about #CbseResults2017. All the best again all of u and me. Hope everything will be good.😨😟😱😊😇 — Khushi (@khushikumari02) May 28, 2017

CBSE will declare class 12 board exam results today and justifiably students who appeared for the exam are tensed and anxious. While the board has announced that the result will be declared in the forenoon, there has been no confirmation on the exact time when the board will release the results on the official websites. This has kept many students up all night. At this time of stress and anxiety, many students have found comfort in the world of Twitter and are voicing their concerns and fear over the social media platform. While there are some who are clearly tensed about the results, there are others who cannot refrain from exhibiting their sense of humor about the whole issue.We bring to you some of the best tweets from students who are up and wide awake waiting for their class 12 board result.This one who is worried about the results but also has good wishes for her fellow students.This one who does not know why he is happy about the results.This one who is clearly having pre-result jitters.You cannot expect tweeples to spare you some relative jokes when a result is about to be announced.This one who could not help mixing CBSE results with politics.And this is the best of the lot, 'Sharmaji's Son' himself.