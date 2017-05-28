CBSE Class 12 Result: Twitter Reacts In Anticipation

We bring to you some of the best tweets from students who are up and wide awake waiting for their class 12 board result.
This one who is worried about the results but also has good wishes for her fellow students.
I m so worried about #CbseResults2017. All the best again all of u and me. Hope everything will be good.😨😟😱😊😇— Khushi (@khushikumari02) May 28, 2017
#CbseResults2017pic.twitter.com/827vVqlvdN— OSHO (@osho_says) May 28, 2017
This one who does not know why he is happy about the results.
Best of luck to everyone including me..!!! Don't knw why m happy..!! 😄 #Goodluck#CbseResults2017— Akash Singhal (@AkashSinghal20) May 27, 2017
This one who is clearly having pre-result jitters.
Can't sleep 😭😭😭😭😭😭Feeling pukish 😭😭😭😭scared as shit 😭😭😭😭😭😭 #CBSE#CbseResults2017#CBSEclassXII#CBSEResult— Aanchal Mongia (@I_am_AM_12) May 27, 2017
You cannot expect tweeples to spare you some relative jokes when a result is about to be announced.
CBSE 12th board results + Sunday = National Relatives Day 😂 Atb 🤞🏼— The Style Symphony🎼 (@MaitreniMishra) May 28, 2017
आज वो रिश्तेदार भी फ़ोन कर के पूछेंगे "बेटा कितने नम्बर आये" जिन्होंने पिछले 5 साल से कोई खबर नही ली है।#CbseResults2017#CBSE— बलिया के दरोगा जी (@ancit_goswami) May 28, 2017
Announcing #CbseResults2017 on sunday is like giving neighbours/ relatives a holiday to celebrate and have fun— Chirag (@igot10on10) May 27, 2017
#Breaking : #CBSE students ke #Relatives jaag gaye hain.. Ab #Dangal hoga 😂#CbseResults2017#cbseresults#Pun— Kushal (@thenameiskushal) May 27, 2017
This one who could not help mixing CBSE results with politics.
@Being_Humor whatever happens,keep ur mark sheets handy, 40 years from now you might get a Kejriwal asking for ur proofs #CBSEclassXII#CbseResults2017— old Monk (@sameergupta97) May 27, 2017
And this is the best of the lot, 'Sharmaji's Son' himself.
Phele hi bol deta hu "I am Not Sorry"#CbseResults2017— SharmaJi's Son (@Snehilsharma) May 27, 2017
Batch starting from 1st June, 6 pm. Near MG Road. Interesting Candidates can apply for "How to be like SharmaJi'sSon" after #CbseResults2017— SharmaJi's Son (@Snehilsharma) May 27, 2017