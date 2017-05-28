CBSE Class 12 Result To Be Declared Today On Cbseresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The wait is over for lakhs of students who appeared for the class 12 board exam conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) this year. The result will be declared by the board today. The board will be following the marks moderation policy this year, much to the relief of students, but there will be no spiking of marks. According to the press note on the board's official website, the result will be announced today in the forenoon. The board will declare the result for all three streams and all regions today.
The result will be published on the following three websites:
Results.nic.in
Cbse.nic.in
Cbseresults.nic.in
To check the class 12 board exam results, a student would need their examination roll number and date of birth.
The board had been amid a lot of controversy recently, due to its decision to do away with the marks moderation policy. The decision was challenged in the Delhi High Court which asked the board to follow the policy as it had been in practice when the students filled their examination form.
The delay in results had caused anxiety and panic among students who have already missed out on the admission schedule of many major universities down south.
The board will publish verification process for results shortly after result declaration.
