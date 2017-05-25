CBSE Class 12 Result: No Clarification On Dates Yet Despite assurance from Prakash Javadekar that CBSE class 12 results will be on time, there has been no confirmation of the result declaration date yet from CBSE.

Despite assurance from Prakash Javadekar that CBSE class 12 results will be on time, there has been no confirmation of the result declaration date yet from CBSE. The latest notification on the board's website is about CBSE's partnership with Ministry of External Affairs for online attestation of academic documents of Indian students aspiring to study abroad. The last notification on the official CBSE results portal too is of JEE Main 2017 exam result. The absence of any statement or press release or notification on behalf of CBSE is keeping students and parents on their toes.It was expected that CBSE would release some clarification on results and marks moderation policy by evening today, however there is still no news of the same. Many quarters had speculated that the board will release the result by the end of this week which at the moment seems far-fetched. Due to the delay in the results students are already suffering as many reputed colleges in the country which schedule their under graduate application process as per the result declaration date of the respective state boards are about to conclude the application process. This has put CBSE students in and outside such states at a clear disadvantage.The students are facing a double edged sword as they won't just miss out on applying to many colleges, but the ambiguity around marks moderation policy may result in decrease in overall percentage of marks for CBSE students which will again prove unfair during UG admission at several universities in the country.