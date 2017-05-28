CBSE Class 12 Result: How To Handle Exam Result Stress Stressing about your results is not a good practice because it clouds your ability to enjoy the anticipation before the exam. At this time, students need to relax a bit and take things with a pinch of humor.

CBSE Class 12 Result: How To Handle Exam Result Stress New Delhi: CBSE class 12 board exam results are due anytime today. It is not a secret that students are in full panic mode. Class 12 board exams are important as they pave way for the upcoming college years. While these results are important, these are not going to define your life. Stressing about your results is not a good practice because it clouds your ability to enjoy the anticipation before the exam. At this time, students need to relax a bit and take things with a pinch of humor.



Experts repeatedly tell students that stressing about exams and results does no good. Instead of letting stress invade your peace try to keep a clear head and plan your days ahead.



Here are a few things you should keep in mind while you wait for your results:



1. Remember this is just a beginning: This is only the start of your career. Board results may play a small role but are not going to affect your career. Five years down the line no one would care how much you scored in class 12th, what would matter is what you did after that.



2. Meditate: There is no better way to stay calm than meditation. Meditation will help you control your anxiety and keep a clear head.



3. Do not compare: Just do not. Period. Every individual is special in their own right and it's not justified to compare two people on the basis of something as insignificant as marks scored in board exams.



4. Do not over think: Sometimes the source of all the stress and panic is overthinking. Don't overthink and go with the flow. Enjoy the day. You are finally going to be a college student. Don't ruin your day by overthinking the possible outcomes. Few months later you would realize the futility of stressing so much about the results.



5. Indulge in your favorite activities: Plan some activity for after results. Watch movie, play some sport, volunteer, travel. Indulge in some activity which helps you rejuvenate and prepares you for the madness which would ensue in the next couple of months in the form of admission, counselling, college and classes.



