CBSE Class 12 Result 2017: Prakash Javadekar Supports Moderation Policy

Amidst the rumours of delayed CBSE Class 12 Result 2017, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar has supported the policy and said it will stay in effect for now.

"Equalisation of marks for different question papers is OK. But spiking is absolutely unacceptable," HRD Minister Javadekar told English news channel CNN News18 in an interview broadcast on Wednesday.



The marks moderation policy was devised to make up for difficult question papers or confusing, inarticulate questions, which put students at a disadvantage.



Under this policy, students who appear in board exams can be awarded up to 15 per cent extra marks.



According to IANS, HRD minister also criiticised the school boards on inflating the marks. "It's wrong on part of school boards to inflate marks", he said while adding, "awarding grace marks has logic but increasing marks has no logic."



(With Inputs from IANS)



