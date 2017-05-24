CBSE Class 12 Result 2017 To Be Delayed Further, Board May Approach Supreme Court On Moderation Policy In a latest development, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to approach Supreme Court of India with a special leave petition (SLP), challenging the Delhi High Court order on marks moderation policy.

15 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE Class 12 Result 2017: Board May Approach Supreme Court New Delhi: In a latest development, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to approach Supreme Court of India with a special leave petition (SLP), challenging the Delhi High Court order on marks moderation policy. Delhi High Court ordered the board to continue with its marks moderation policy for this year yesterday. Earlier today, the board officials have met Union Human Resource Development minister to consult the ministry to chalk out the future path. The Board's move, may further delay the declaration of CBSE class 12 results which was expected to be declared this week.



According to sources, high level authorities of the board asked its legal team to approach the apex court with an SLP.



The board may file the petition within two days after studying the HC order, sources told NDTV.



The Delhi High court yesterday asked the CBSE to continue with the policy which was in place when the examination forms were submitted last year.



The CBSE along with 32 other boards had decided to do away with the marks moderation policy last month.



In an interview today, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar has supported the policy and said it will stay in effect for now, but, he said that the spiking of marks is 'absolutely unacceptable'.



(With Inputs from Agencies)



