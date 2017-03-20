CBSE Board Class 12 Exam 2017: Maths Question Paper Analysis

New Delhi: CBSE Class 12 Maths paper is just over! Students who have appeared for the examination have mixed reactions for the question paper and its difficulty level. While some claim it to be a bit lengthy for some questions, some others mentioned it to be better than previous years. "An average student can answer 80-90 percent of the questions, as majority of them are from the text book", says Mrs Mangal Teresa Zacharia, PGT (Mathematics), Crescent Public School, Thrissur, Kerala.
We talked to Mrs Mangal Teresa Zacharia about Mathematics paper.
What was the difficulty level of the question paper?
Compared to last year's question paper, this year's Mathematics paper is much better. The paper is not lengthy. The 3 sets essentially contains the same questions except for one or two problems in some sections.
How much can an average student score?
An average student can answer 80 - 90 percent of the questions, as majority of the questions are from the text book.
What are certain noticeable changes in the paper?
With respect to weightage, there are some changes in the question paper (question wise). Six marks compulsory question from application of derivatives is easy in one set since it is from the text book. Whereas in the other 2 sets questions are not from the text.
What is the best thing about this year's Mathematics question paper?
The best thing about the questions is that the students will not lose their confidence, as most of the questions are familiar to them.
Overall, what would you say, "Easy or Difficult"?
On the whole the question paper is easy and those who have worked hard can score full marks. Others will also find it easy to score marks.
However, reactions have started pouring in at Twitter. Some students have asked for liberal marking in the social media platform. "We had to write questions worth 4-6 marks in the two mark category. I wish the correction is liberal" says Akhil Samson (handle: akhil1999gs)
While many tweets are regarding the 'lengthy question paper', many have stated that the paper was 'tricky but easy'. Here's how students have reacted to "the toughest test" of their life:
"Again a Maths lengthy paper. Some tricky questions but over all a fine paper", says Adity Chaturvedi (handle: ACaditya25).
"Respected sir,requesting you for the lenient checking of the business studies paper held in cbse board as paper was tricky."- raman kumar (handle: amankumar94311)
For smoothly conducting the exam and for ensuring that students reach on time at the exam venue, CBSE had released an advisory. The note read that, "It has come to the notice of the Board through reliable sources that Akhil Bhartiya Jat Aarakshan Samiti has appealed to the members of the Jat Community to gherao the Parliament House and PM's residence in New Delhi on 20th March, 2017 (Monday)."
