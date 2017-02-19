CBSE Class 12 Exam 2017: Upload Internal Grade Before February 20

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) extended the last date for the uploading of the internal grades to February 20. Tomorrow is the last date for uploading the internal marks. Those who are planning to upload the marks can go to the official website of CBSE and can upload the marks. CBSE has created a dedicated window for this and those who want to upload the grades can use this window.
CBSE Internal Grade Upload Class 12 2017: Steps for updation
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has provided these detailed steps in the official website for uploading the internal grades of the class 10 students.
1) Login using your existing userid (affiliation no. of the school) and password (same as used for class IX/XI registration).
2) Go to option "Download Internal Grade File" (from top menu bar) to download excel file having roll no. and internal grade subject.
3) Update the inter grades in the column provided agaist the internal grade subject.
4) Go to "Upload Internal Grade" option and upload the updated excel file.
Read: More News on CBSE and Exam Preparation Tips
The CBSE class 12 exam will start on March 9 and will end on April 29. The CBSE has made the downloading of class 12 Admit Card/LOC/Centre Material for Board Exam 2017 (School login for Regular Candidates) and Admit Card/Intimation Letter for Private Candidates of Board Exam 2017 available in the official websites.
The registered students can go to the official website and download their hall tickets/admit cards.
Click here for Education News