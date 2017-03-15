CBSE Class 12 Exam 2017: Physics Paper Analysis

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the 2017 Class 12 Physics examination today. This was the second major exam since the exam process kicked off last week with English. According to the feedback we received from students and teachers on the answers, most of them said that the paper was not bad, but was a tricky one. "The paper was OK for average and below average students since all the 5 mark questions were direct", says Muneeb Haneefa, PGT Physics, Crescent Public School Chalakudy (Kerala) when asked about the feed about the CBSE Physics Class 12 exam conducted today.
Here is what Mr. Muneeb Haneefa told us the about Physics exam which was conducted today:
"The paper was OK for average and below average students since all the 5 mark questions were direct. However those who aspire above 90 may find the questions tricky since the application level (3 marks) were not direct and students had to think little deep before attempting the questions, and that process may take lot of time. In the process the students might not have finished the paper on time.
The value based question was interesting and relevant provided the students have updated their knowledge regarding nuclear accidents and their after effects of Chernobyl accident in 1986.
Only students who have diligently gone through the previous years question papers and thorough with NCERT textbook can hope to score above 90, still two questions were out from textbook exercise.
Most of the questions were from part 2 textbook as compared to previous year.
In short the present paper is tricky when to comes to 2 and 3 marks questions . The student might feel the questions as easy when they have one quick look during the reading time. However as they tried to answer it, it might have taken a lot of time."
(With Inputs from Muneeb Haneefa, PGT Physics, Crescent Public School, Chalakudy)
