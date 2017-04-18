CBSE Class 12 Exam 2017: Home Science Paper Analysis

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) successfully conducted the board exam for class 12 Home Science paper today. According to the teachers and students who have attended the exam and saw the question paper, the overall difficulty level of the question paper was moderate to easy. An average student would have found the question paper moderately easy.
"The paper was moderately easy but the distribution of questions was concentrated more on a few subtopics than expected", said Mrs Pushpa Balyan, Head, Home Science, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt.
"The average student would find it easy to solve the paper and the questions were different from last year s paper", she told NDTV.
Mrs. Balyan said that the paper has no sections but there was scope for covering more sub topics in the question paper, when asked about the overall structure of the question paper.
"The students from humanities stream with economics had their economics exam yesterday and could have scored better had they got some gap for preparation for the home science exam. Overall a good score is expected", said Mrs Balyan.
(With Inputs from Mrs. Pushpa Balyan, Head, Home Science, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt)
