CBSE Class 12 Exam 2017: Chemistry Paper Analysis

New Delhi: The class 12 science stream students of CBSE attended the Chemistry Paper today. Most of the students must be wondering whether they have attempted the questions correctly in the exam today or not. We have asked some students and teachers regarding the questions and answers of today's Chemistry paper and feed back suggested that the questions were tricky but 'attemptable'. "There were few tricky questions. At the first sight the question paper seemed very difficult but on a thorough reading most of the questions were attemptable", says Ms. Bindu Anand PGT (Chemistry) G.D.Goenka Public School, Greater Noida.
We talked to Ms. Bindu Anand regarding the Chemistry Paper and we got this:
How tough were the question for an average student?
Notwithstanding that the tension was perceivable before the exam, even an average student seemed confident when they started attending the exam. The chemistry paper was attemptable and scoring. Passing the paper was not at all a point of concern but at the same time scoring 95% and above was not that plain sailing, though there were some winding question but through patience and calm mind, we could say, they were also attemptable.
Draw back of the question paper?
There were few tricky questions. At the first sight the question paper seemed very difficult but on a thorough reading most of the questions were attemptable.
The best thing about the question paper?
The best thing about the chemistry question paper was that most of the question were practiced by the students. The numerical questions had easy calculation which saved lot of time. The questions were direct and answers were to the point.
How much of the questions were expected?
About 75% of the questions were expected. The students who solved at least five previous year paper could solve the question paper easily. Question was repeated from previous year paper.
How was the question paper, a total analysis?
The chemistry paper for session 2016-2017 consisted of 26 questions.
One Marker - 5 Questions (very short answer questions)
Two Marker - 5 Questions (short answer questions)
Three Marker - 12 Questions (short answer questions)
Four Marker - 1 Question (value based question)
Five Marker - 3 Question (Long answer questions)
One & Two Marker - They were easy and the students found these 10 questions attemptable.
Three Marker - These questions consumed the maximum time but the questions could easily be tackled.
Five Marker - All the Three question had choices but was slightly baffling for few students.
Overall chemistry question paper 2017 was easy and from NCERT book and was attemptable.
