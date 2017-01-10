CBSE Class 12 Datesheet: JEE Main 2017 On April 2, Biology Exam On April 5; Students And Parents Worried

New Delhi: Amidst the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has assured the students, parents and schools regarding the dates of Class 12 exams 2017, some parents and students are worried about dates of both Board exams and JEE Main 2017 placed in close dates. JEE Main 2017 is scheduled to be conducted on April 2 and the Biology examination of CBSE class 12 will be conducted on April 5 as per the date sheets released yesterday.
"The board has given careful consideration to the situation before postponing the exams by a week which will now allow the students to get more time for the preparation and ensure uninterrupted sequence of examinations', said the board in the notification which was published yesterday.
Regarding other examinations' dates colliding with the board exams, Central Board of Secondary Education yesterday said that the board has made all possible efforts to maintain reasonable time gap between the major papers and also ensured that the students appearing for Joint Engineering Exam and upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test complete the CBSE examinations ahead of these entrance exams.
Though NEET admit card to be released on first week of April, EET 2017 Exam date is on 7th May. But that is not the case with JEE Main 2017. JEE Main 2017 to be conducted on April 2 in contrast with what the board said in its notification for the candidates to "complete the CBSE examinations ahead of these entrance exams". According to the date sheet CBSE notified, Biology exam is scheduled for April 5.
Students and parents are worried because, in some entrance examinations, certain subjects in the qualifying exams will be taken into account for calculation of percentile. In JEE, for instance, according to notification, the five subjects will be taken into account for calculation of percentile of qualifying examination marks for paper 1(B.E./B. Tech.)of JEE (Main) are: Language, Physics, Mathematics, Any one of (Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, Technical Vocational Subject) and Any other subject. If a candidate has appeared in six subjects in the qualifying examination, the subject (fifth or sixth) with better marks will be considered.
A total number 1098420 students will be attending CBSE exams for Class 12 this year from 10677 schools, from 3503 centres across the country.
