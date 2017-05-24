CBSE Class 12 Board Result To Be Released By This Weekend The result for CBSE class 12 board exam will now be declared by the end of this week.

CBSE Class 12 Board Result To Be Released By This Weekend New Delhi: CBSE has finally reached a decision on marks moderation policy. Today CBSE met with HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on whether to implement Marks Moderation Policy while preparing result for students who appeared for the board exams this year. In line with the interim order by Delhi High Court, the board has decided to retain the Marks Moderation Policy this year. Delhi High Court had earlier directed CBSE to follow the grace marks provision which was in place when the students had submitted their examination forms. The result for CBSE class 12 board exam will now be declared by the end of this week.



After the interim order from Delhi High Court, the board officials had said that they would consult MHRD on the issue. In the meeting it was decided that CBSE would release the results as per the Marks Moderation Policy.



According to sources the board officials have said that the result for class 12 board exam would be declared by the end of this week. The exact date for result declaration is expected to be announced by the board by evening today. While the news will bring a sigh of relief for students, it will also increase the anxiety levels for students who have been waiting eagerly for result declaration.



