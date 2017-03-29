CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2017: Accountancy Paper Analysis

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Accountancy exam is over! The exam which was scheduled to be held on 29 March 2017 for Class 12 Board examinees has been over. There's a mixed response about the question paper and its difficulty level. Students have started giving their opinion at social media platforms. We spoke to Ritu Bakshi, P.G.T. Accounts at G.D.Goenka Public School, Greater Noida.
What was the difficulty level of today's question paper?
The accountancy paper was easy barring a few questions but lengthy. It had a few questions which were out of trend.
What were the certain 'unexpected and noticeable' features in today's question paper?
The first option was comparatively difficult with each stage having premium. Journal entries were asked from admission, retirement which was unexpected. There was no question from comparative or common size statements as was expected.
What were the 'easiest' part (s) in the question paper?
The head and sub head question also had a component of bank overdraft which was obvious from the question of cash flow statement given in the question paper. The cash flow statement question was very easy and expected.
Overall, what would you say "Easy or Difficult"?
Overall the questions were easy and most of the students attempted them all.
Twitter is overflowing with reactions and feedback. "Today's CBSE accountancy exam of class 12 was too difficult beyond our imagination. Take necessary steps!" has been posted by Shruti Dhingra (handle: ShrutiDhingra3).
Another Twitter post by RAMASESHAN about the difficulty of question paper states that, "today's cbse accountancy paper so tough are these exams are for testing knowledge or ignorance?" (handle: RRS1409)
"Whats the use of uplding a Sample paper when a cmpltly opposite and tough paper is given in CBSE accountancy examination" has been posted by Ishaan Garg (handle: ishaan167)
(With Inputs From Ritu Bakshi, P.G.T. Accounts at G.D.Goenka Public School, Greater Noida)
