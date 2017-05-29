CBSE Class 12, 10 Results: Board Not To Mention Grace Marks On Marksheets

CBSE students, who are short of a mark or two to pass and are awarded grace marks, have a reason to rejoice as the board has decided not to mention it on the marksheets.

New Delhi:  CBSE students, who are short of a mark or two to pass and are awarded grace marks, have a reason to rejoice as the board has decided not to mention it on the marksheets. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had last month decided to mention grace marks on the marksheets besides scrapping the moderation policy.

However, after the board decided to continue with the moderation policy following the intervention of the Delhi High Court, the CBSE has decided to revoke the decision on mentioning of grace marks decision.

"We have decided not to mention the grace marks on the marksheets as resolved earlier," a senior CBSE official said.

A few states had at the time of decision expressed apprehension over marksheets reflecting grace marks, saying it could perceived as a stigma. Others, however, argued that would be unfair for those who passed without the extra marks.

The Board had yesterday announced results of Class 12 which registered a dip of over one per cent in the pass percentage. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

