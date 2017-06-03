CBSE Class 10th Results 2017: In Trend Shift, Boys Outshine Girls Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE Class 10 results, an in what may call a trend shift, the boys outshine the girls this year.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE Class 10 results , an in what may call a trend shift, the boys outshine the girls this year. According to the gender wise pass percentage date released by CBSE on class 10 results, boys have done better than girls by 0.9 percentages. The boys' pass percentage in CBSE class 10 exams results stood at 93.4 than 92.2 of girls. But compared to the CBSE Class 12 results declared last week where girls had done better than boys by 9.5 percentage, this is a small difference.Last year girls' pass percentage was 88.6 while boys performed with a 78.9 pass percentage.In overall results analysis of CBSE Class 10, pass percentage of 2017 has fallen to 90.95 per cent from 96.21 per cent of last year. The pass percentage registered a dip of over 5 per cent.Out of the 1668567 students registered this year, 1660123 students appeared for the exam, while 1509383 students qualified for higher education.CBSE is yet to declare the Class 10 results for Ajmer, Patna, Panchkula, Guwahati and Bhubaneshwar regions.In the CBSE class 10 results declared today, Trivandrum region has highest pass percentage at 99.85, followed by Chennai at 99.62 and Allahabad at 98.23 per cent.CBSE declared results has declared the class 12 results last week, on May 28.Click here for more Education News